Dan-Bunkering Hires Fuel Supplier in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Terpet had previously worked as a bunker and lubricant trader for sister company Glander International Bunkering in Dubai. Image Credit: Marcus Terpet / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new fuel supplier in Houston.

Marcus Terpet has joined the company as a fuel supplier in Houston as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Terpet had previously worked as a bunker and lubricant trader for sister company Glander International Bunkering in Dubai from May 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Wrist Ship Supply in Denmark from 2020 to 2022, and for Jysk Telemarketing from 2019 to 2020.

Dan-Bunkering has a staff of 10 in its fuel supplier team in Houston, according to the company's website.