US and Canadian Ships Search for Missing Submersible in North Atlantic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel had left on its expedition to explore the Titanic shipwreck on Friday. OceanGate Expeditions

US and Canadian ships are carrying out a search and rescue operation over a wide area of the North Atlantic for a civilian submersible that went missing over the weekend.

The submersible Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, went missing several hundred miles off southeast Canada on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported on Monday. The vessel had left on its expedition to explore the Titanic shipwreck on Friday, with its first dive scheduled for Sunday morning.

One pilot and four passengers are on board the vessel, which has the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, the report cited the US Coast Guard as saying.

Commercial ships in the area have been asked to assist in the search for the vessel.