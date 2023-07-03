Monjasa Appoints Americas Trading Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hansen has worked for Monjasa's Panama operation since 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a trading director for the Americas in Panama.

Kristian Hansen was appointed to the role as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.

Hansen has worked for Monjasa since June 2017, serving most recently as trading manager in Panama from September 2022 to last month.

Panama now plays a significant role within Monjasa's global supply footprint, and the company operates delivery vessels in both the Balboa and Cristobal areas. In its 2022 annual report Monjasa listed Balboa as its top supply location, with Cristobal in fourth place.

Monjasa sold a total of 2.650 million mt of marine fuels in the Americas last year.