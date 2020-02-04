NYK Signs Deal to Build Second LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship will be NYK's second LNG-fuelled PCTC. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japan's NYK Line has signed a deal for a second LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), the company said Monday.

The vessel will be built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. Ltd, and is due for delivery in 2022, NYK said in a statement.

The company has "positioned LNG fuel as one of the bridging technologies to realize future zero-emission ships," it said.

"The company aims to have a clean transportation mode that will reduce the environmental burden of the entire PCTC fleet."

The company announced its first LNG-fuelled PCTC order in September. It also expects to take delivery of an LNG-fuelled coal carrier in 2023.