Fratelli Cosulich Opens New Office in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea is the 11th country in which the marine fuel supplier has set up a trading office. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich has opened an office in South Korea's Seoul, marking the 11th country where the marine fuel supplier has set up a trading office.

"Our Korean trading team, composed of members from our Hong Kong and Singapore offices, brings experience and deep understanding of the unique characteristics and nuances of the Korean market," Fratelli Cosulich Group said on Wednesday.

"With this new office, we are now even closer to our Korean counterparts, fostering stronger relationships and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration."

The company has offices across the globe, including the UAE, France, the US, Greece and Italy.

Recently, its US office won ISCC certification to trade biofuel blends.