Vinssen's Fuel Cell System Gets Class Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Type approval from RINA will help accelerate the development of fuel cell systems for maritime applications. Image Credit: Vinssen’

South Korea's Vinssen has received type approval for its marine fuel cell stack from Italian classification society RINA.

The class approval for the fuel stack will help accelerate the demonstration and commercialisation of Vinssen's 120 kW marine fuel cell power system, Vinssen said in a statement on its website on Friday.

While hydrogen-powered fuel cells can currently power smaller vessels, new technologies are being developed to support larger ships that require more energy for longer voyages.

Vinssen is also developing a 150-kW high-output fuel cell stack and an onboard fuel cell power generation system using reformed gas, which is a mixture of 75% hydrogen and 25% nitrogen.

"The certification process involved performance and environmental tests based on IEC standards, all of which VINSSEN successfully passed, it said.

"The vibration test confirmed the system's durability under specific frequency and acceleration conditions."