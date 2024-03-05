Tanker Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reasons behind ship's arrest unclear. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship was detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore last week, court records show.

The chemical/products vessel, which is called ES Spirit, was built in 2020 and sails under the Liberian flag, according to shipping database equasis.

The ship is controlled by Singaporean shipping interests, the data shows.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.

ES Spirit was arrested on February 29.

Singapore is a regional centre for shipping and shipping related services and is the biggest bunkering port globally by volume.