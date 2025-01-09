Höegh Autoliners Opts for Svitzer's Low-Carbon Towage Service in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ro-ro operator Höegh Autoliners has enrolled to Svitzer’s EcoTow solution for low-carbon towage service in Australia. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Ro-ro operator Höegh Autoliners has enrolled to Svitzer's EcoTow solution for low-carbon towage service in Australia.

"Towage is one of the largest carbon emitters in port operations in Australia, and Svitzer has a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy targeting its reduction, including via biofuel and battery powered tugs," the two companies said in an emailed statement.

Svitzer's EcoTow solution is a carbon insetting programme, where carbon credits generated by Svitzer's tugboats using biofuels are mass-balanced and allocated to customers who opt for the EcoTow solution.

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview that biofuels and battery power will play key roles in decarbonising its tug fleet.