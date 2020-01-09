Alphaliner Reports VLSFO Non-Availability Delays in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Delays receiving VLSFO appear to be causing problems for ships in Singapore. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shortages of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) in Singapore appear to be causing delays for container lines, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

"Alphaliner has recorded several cases of laden ships that are at anchor, apparently waiting for VLSFO bunker from suppliers," the company said in its weekly report Wednesday.

"The carrier most badly affected was PIL, with at least seven ships idled in Singapore since late December.

"Six PIL ships remain idle at Singapore as at 7 January."

A spokesman for shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) declined to comment.