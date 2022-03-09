Singapore Issues Decarbonisation Blueprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: decarbonisation plans. File Image / Pixabay.

Zero-carbon marine fuels are among the initiatives that feature in Singapore's route to decarbonisation, according to the port authority.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will also be releasing additional funds to support decarbonisation as part of its blueprint for tackling the port's emissions.

The bunkering sector in Singapore should be "ready for a multi-fuel bunkering transition to support the future of international shipping, by supplying low and zero-carbon marine fuels including biofuels, methanol, ammonia, and potentially hydrogen, while enabling green technologies such as carbon capture, storage and utilisation".

The MPA's guidance on bunkering in the port is one of seven areas outined under the plan.

Others include domestic harbour craft which must demonstrate a 15% reduction in absolute emissions from 2021 by 2030 and a 50% reduction from 2030 by 2050.

Port terminals should reach net zero emission by 2050 and show at least 60% reduction in absolute emissions from 2005 by 2030, according to the plan.

To achieve its decarbonisation goals, the MPA said initiatives will get addtional funds of at least $300 million.