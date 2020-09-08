Japanese Firms to Develop Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia may be a mainstream bunker fuel in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies in Japan are set to work together on the research and development of an ammonia-fuelled tugboat.

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK will collaborate on the project, the companies said last week. They previously worked together on Japan's first gas-powered ship in 2015, the tugboat Sakigake.

Ammonia is one of the alternative bunker fuels being suggested as a means of the shipping industry eliminating its carbon emissions.

"The companies will proceed with R&D from both technical and operational aspects for the introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel for tugboats," the companies said.

"Specifically, in fiscal 2020 we will tackle themes such as technological development of the hull, engine, and fuel supply system, and development of safety navigation methods.

"After evaluating the practicality of the R&D results, we will begin study of the construction of the ammonia-fueled tugboat and the plan for construction."