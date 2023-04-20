BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuels Sales Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 20, 2023

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in shipping, marine fuels or trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage requirements from existing customers
  • Proactively develop new business opportunities from existing customers
  • Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
  • Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
  • Frequently visit existing and new customers
  • Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
  • Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
  • Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure
  • Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com