BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuels Sales Executive in Singapore
Thursday April 20, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in shipping, marine fuels or trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage requirements from existing customers
- Proactively develop new business opportunities from existing customers
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
- Frequently visit existing and new customers
- Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
- Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure
- Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction
