BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuels Sales Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in shipping, marine fuels or trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage requirements from existing customers

Proactively develop new business opportunities from existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities

Frequently visit existing and new customers

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction

For more information, click here.