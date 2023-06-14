Singapore: Shell to Review Refining Assets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell: refinery assets. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil major Shell has said that it is conducting a strategic review of energy and chemicals assets on Bukom and Jurong Island in the southeast Asian shipping, oil and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The move was announced on June 14 as part of the company's strategy update for investors, aimed at creating more value with less emissions, according to Reuters.

The Bukom refinery, which is Shell's only wholly-owned refining-petrochemical centre in Asia, can process 237,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, the report said.

ExxonMobil's Singapore refinery located on Jurong island has a 592,000 bpd capacity.

The city state is a major market for cargo in refined products and bunkers. Annual bunker sales at the port are close to 50 million metric tonnes while this year's April's bunker sales were up by 13% year-on-year