Pakistan: National Refinery to Produce VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crude mix adjustments. File Image / Pixbay.

The Karachi-based oil refiner National Refinery has said that it is now producing very low sulphur fuel oil.

The new addition to its suite of refined products follows changes in the "crude mix and adjustments in the production process", the oil company said in a statement filed on the Pakistan stock exchange.

The company said that it expected demand for the product to be stable "due to limited availability".

And it added that the production of the fuel will help in "maintaining sustainable refinery operations independent of seasonal factors".

Local bunker players have been quick to make the fuel available in the country's ports of Karachi and Bin Qasim.