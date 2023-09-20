Locally Produced Straight Run VLSFO Now Available in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Locally produced straight run VLSFO is now available for lifting in Pakistan, local sources have told Ship & Bunker.

Until now, VLSFO in the country has typically been a blended product.

"New sources of imported crude allow this straight run VLSFO to be produced at the local refinery to ISO8217:2017 specs," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

"Going forwards we expect to have some 15,000 tonnes of local straight run VLSFO available on a monthly basis."

The new VLSFO product is available for delivery in the ports of Port Karachi and Port Bin Qasim.

Indicative pricing for VLSFO in Pakistan Monday was $720/mt vs Ship & Bunker's global VLSFO average of $724.50/mt.