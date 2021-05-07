Gas Supplier FueLNG Targets 30-50 Singapore LNG Bunker Operations in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FueLNG Bellina delivery vessel was used for the operation. Image Credit: MPA

Gas bunker supplier FueLNG is planning to carry out about 30-50 LNG bunker operations in Singapore this year.

The firm's target was noted in a statement from the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Friday hailing Singapore's first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a gas-powered tanker. Assuming an average stem size of 5,000 m3, that would put their sales at 150,000-250,000 m3 this year.

FueLNG bunkered Shell's chartered tanker the Pacific Emerald with 3,000 m3 of LNG on Friday, the MPA said in the statement. The FueLNG Bellina delivery vessel was used for the operation.

"Singapore is pleased to have carried out the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for an oil tanker in the Port of Singapore," Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the MPA, said in a statement on the organisation's website on Friday.

"Today marks another milestone in Singapore's journey as an LNG bunkering hub.

"We see increased interest in LNG-fuelled vessels with more of such new vessels on order across various ship types.

"We look forward to an increase in uptake of LNG as a marine fuel in the Port of Singapore."

The operation follows the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a container ship in Singapore in March.