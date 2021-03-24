FueLNG Bunkers CMA CGM Gas-Powered Boxship in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FueLNG Bellina was used for the delivery. Image Credit: CMA CGM

FueLNG has carried out the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a large containership in Singapore this week.

FueLNG is delivering 7,100 m3 of LNG to the 15,000 TEU CMA CGM Scandola in Singapore, CMA CGM said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The FueLNG Bellina was used for the delivery.

The deal also marked the first simultaneous container loading and discharging operation alongside LNG bunkering in Asia.

"CMA CGM SCANDOLA is the first of more CMA CGM-operated LNG vessels that will undergo simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering operations in Singapore," Stephane Courquin, CEO of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said in the statement.

"The Group's fleet of LNG containerships will grow to 32 by the end of 2022."