BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in trading marine fuels. Image Credit: Sea Oil Petroleum

Bunker firm Sea Oil Petroleum is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in trading marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

You will be required to canvas for new clients and manage existing client accounts

Be up to date with oil market developments and information

Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased

You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader

In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers

May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage

For more information, click here.