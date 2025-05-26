Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Trader in Singapore
Monday May 26, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in trading marine fuels. Image Credit: Sea Oil Petroleum
Bunker firm Sea Oil Petroleum is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in trading marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- You will be required to canvas for new clients and manage existing client accounts
- Be up to date with oil market developments and information
- Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
- You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
- May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
