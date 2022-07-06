World's First Dual-Fuel Suezmax Tanker Receives Inaugural Bunker Stem in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was delivered from Guangzhou Shipyard International in China on June 28. Image Credit: EPS

The world's first dual-fuel gas-powered Suezmax tanker has received its inaugural stem of LNG in Malaysia.

The Greenway, managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), took on 1,500 mt of LNG at Pengerang on July 4, EPS said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The ship was delivered from Guangzhou Shipyard International in China on June 28.

Global bunker supplier Peninsula partnered with Petronas Marine to carry out the supply operation.

The vessel's first voyage will be under charter to Reliance Industries, carrying a ULSD cargo loaded at Jamnagar.

"Adding Greenway to EPS' fleet further strengthens the company's position at the forefront of the industry's energy transition," the company said in the statement.

"With dual-fuel vessels across EPS' three core segments of containerships, dry bulk carriers, and tankers, the company continues to use alternative marine fuels to lower its emissions today."

A sister ship, Starway, also with dual-fuel LNG propulsion, is due for delivery in August.