Bunker Jobs: Senior Key Account Manager, Bunkering, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is now exclusively recruiting for an experienced bunker professional to join a leading international trading company as Senior Key Account Manager.

In this role, you will be a part of an established and highly successful key account team in Singapore. This is not a back to back trading role. You will work on a group level and will be given the day to day account management responsibilities for some of the company's existing largest accounts in Asia.

For the right candidate who has aspirations of leading a team in the future, this is a great opportunity. As a senior in the team, you will report directly to the Head of Global Accounts, Asia.

The ideal candidate for this role would have experience in some or all of the below areas:

Working and handling regional key clients.

Hedging and paper trade.

Handling claims.

Physical supply and sourcing in Asia.

Minimum of 5 years' relevant work experience within the industry as well as a relevant academic degree.

Job responsibilities:

Single point of contact with key accounts.

Operationalizing long-term contract and spot deliveries and ensuring compliance.

Proactive risk analyses.

Plan and coordinate all activities with customers.

Understand and drive the customers' strategic ambitions in relation to bunkering.

Engage the team around the account.

Engage wider resources within the company to accommodate customers' needs.

Swift and agile solution provider.

Develop/be compliant to relevant policies, legislation, and credit lines Ensure best terms for tender/supply chain.

Support the company's strategy and initiatives

Your profile:

You are an ambitious, driven, and analytical individual with proven sales skills and key account management experience. Additionally, you have experience with account planning from start to finish, flair for business development and innovativeness, and enjoy being with clients and colleagues. You find it natural to establish good and trusting relationships with customers and colleagues, and you have the skills to influence and ultimately lead others. Your ability to communicate with many stakeholders, both internal and external, will be vital in this role.



For more info please contact Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com OR apply directly by following this link http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=969349