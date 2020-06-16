Asia/Pacific News
Autonmous Ferry Project Attracts Japanese Companies
Nagasaki, Japan. File image/Pixabay.
Two Japanese shipping companies are collaborating on a project to develop autonomous ship operation.
Mitsubish Shipbuilding (MHI) and Shin Nihonkai Ferry with backing from the Nippon Foundation are to develop technologies need to support unmanned navigation, according a report by digital news provider Digital Ship.
The aim is to put the technology on to a high speed car ferry for trial operations in Japan's coastal waters.
The newbuild is slated to be ready in year's time and trials will run for 12 months following delivery.
MHI's longer term goals from the project include enhancing ship safety, reducing crew workload, and trimming operating costs, the report said.
