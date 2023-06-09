MOL Plans 90-Vessel LNG- or Methanol-Fuelled Fleet by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in the second half of 2026. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is planning to have at least 90 ships powered either by LNG or methanol in its fleet by 2030.

The firm has ordered a new dual-fuelled coal carrier capable of running on LNG, and has chartered it out to Kansai Electric Power Co, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship is due for delivery in the second half of 2026.

The vessel order shows the company is "moving steadily towards our key performance indicator; 90 LNG or methanol-fuelled vessels by 2030," the company said in the statement.

"MOL Group has already ordered and built LNG-fuelled car carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, ferries, and a tugboat, and this newbuilding bulk carrier will be its 17th LNG-fuelled ocean-going vessel.

"The group will further expand the introduction of LNG-fuelled vessels as an initiative that can be taken immediately, and accelerate its efforts to reduce total GHG emissions."