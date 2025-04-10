MOL to Equip New LNG Carrier with Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

The LNG carrier will be delivered in 2026. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has announced that its upcoming LNG carrier will be equipped with two 49 m sails to reduce bunker fuel consumption.

The 174,000 m3-capacity vessel will feature two Wind Challenger sails designed to reduce bunker fuel consumption and cut emissions, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The system, co-developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding, harnesses wind power to improve propulsion efficiency.

Wind Challenger was first deployed in October 2022 on the Shofu Maru, a 100,000-dwt coal carrier.

After 18 months of operational use, the system demonstrated an average reduction in bunker fuel consumption of up to 17%.

The LNG carrier is slated for delivery in 2026 and will be chartered to Tokyo LNG Tanker under a long-term charter contract.

It will be equipped with MAN Energy Solutions dual-fuel LNG engines.