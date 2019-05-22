Singapore: 7 Arrested in Joint MPA, PCG Operation

Seven people have been arrested after a joint operation between the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The suspects were all alleged to have been involved in an illegal MGO transaction near Jurong Island, local media reports.

Three were crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider and are suspected of misappropriating 3 tonnes of fuel. They were all charged today with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The other four suspects were crew on a foreign-registered tugboat and have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

"The Police Coast Guard will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters," a PCG statement said.