Value Maritime's CCS Can Cut Up to 30% Onboard CO2 Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation was carried out in Singapore. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Maritime technology firm Value Maritime recently installed an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and carbon capture unit onboard Nexus Victoria, a tanker owned by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The EGCS filters sulfur particles to meet the IMO's 0.50% sulfur cap, while the carbon capture unit removes 10% of CO2, with the potential to reach 30%, Value Maritime said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The installation was carried out in Singapore.

"Nexus Victoria, with a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 75,000, is now the largest vessel to incorporate VM's SOx scrubber with advanced carbon capture technology and the first-ever LR1 tanker to sail with this system," Value Maritime claims.

The captured CO2 will be offloaded onshore for re-use in different sectors.

Onboard carbon capture systems trap CO2 from the ship's exhaust gases. As shipping firms invest in alternative-fuel newbuilds, carbon capture offers a way to cut emissions from existing vessels.

"This system represents a crucial step in decarbonising vessels that cannot yet transition to next-generation fuels," Hiroyoshi Kubo, executive office tanker unit at MOL, said.