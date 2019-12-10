Singapore: Ship Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel arrest last week. File image/Pixabay.

A vehicles carrier has been arrested in Singapore, according to court records.

The 12,761 deadweight tonne Mosel Ace is managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management out of Kuala Lumpur, according to ship data base equasis.

The vessel was detained towards the end of last week, records show.

The reasons behind the ship being held in the port are unclear but are likely to do with disputes of payments for goods and services.