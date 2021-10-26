Malaysia Arrests Bulker for Alleged Illegal Anchoring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship had 22 crew from Ukraine, Russia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Image Credit: MMEA

The Malaysian authorities have arrested a Marshall Islands-flagged bulker for allegedly anchoring in East Johor waters without permission.

The bulker was arrested at 11:03 AM on October 24, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said on Monday, without revealing the name of the vessel.

The ship had 22 crew from Ukraine, Russia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Malaysia has stepped up its enforcement of shipping regulations in its waters over the past year, resulting in several arrests.

The MMEA "will continue to ensure that Johor state's waters are always preserved from any attempts to be far without permission especially in East Johor waters," the organisation said in the statement.