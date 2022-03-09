V-Bunkers' Hybrid Bunker Design Promises Fuel Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hybrid tankers: battery powered. File Image / Pixabay.

Marine technology company Shift Clean Energy will provide the energy storage system for V-Bunkers' hybrid bunker tankers slated for operation in Singapore in the second half of the year.

The Canadian firm has said that its energy storage and battery management systems will improve the ships use of fuel. The tankers overall design comes from another firm, ShipTech, which is based in Singapore.

V-Bunkers, which is the Singapore-based bunkering arm of commodity firm Vitol, has plans for up to four hybrid bunker tankers to be used in bunkering operations in the port.

"We're excited to be partnering with V-Bunkers on this important clean energy initiative for their hybrid bunker tanker operations in Singapore," Shift chief executive Brent Perry said.

Perry added that the project shows that "there are opportunities to reduce GHGs for oil and gas companies anywhere in the supply chain".

SeaTech's vice-president of technology, Prabjot Chopra, said: "The new hybrid bunker tankers are tailored and optimized for their operating profile to reduce the GHG emission by about 10% without significantly increasing the capital expenditures."