Oil Spill Reported in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority was notified about the spill at about 1 PM Singapore time on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

An oil spill was reported in Singapore over the weekend.

The Maritime and Port Authority was notified about the spill at about 1 PM Singapore time on Sunday, it said in a statement on its website.

The leakage occurred from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil at about 5:30 AM, and has been stopped at source.

"Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak," the MPA said.

" MPA has deployed seven MPA craft equipped with dispersants together with craft from its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers.

"MPA has also activated its drones and satellite capabilities to assist with the sighting of the oil spill.

"Relevant government agencies have been alerted and to report any oil sightings.

"MPA's Port Operations Control Centre has issued navigational safety broadcasts to ask passing vessels to keep clear of the site.

"There is no impact to navigation safety."