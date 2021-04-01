CRYO Shipping Sets up Southeast Asian LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker sales in Singapore are expected to jump significantly this year. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker supplier CRYO Shipping has set up a supply operation in Southeast Asia.

Last week the company bunkered Altera Infrastructure's shuttle tanker the Altera Wind with about 1,900 m3 of LNG in the Singapore Strait, the firm said in an emailed statement.

"We see a significant increase of interest in LNG as fuel for deep sea shipping, and it's of strategic importance to us to provide LNG bunker services within the major trade lanes to support deep sea shipping's energy transition from dirty oil to clean gas," Nicholai Olsen, managing director of CRYO Shipping, said in the statement.

"The bunker service is based on our experience and understanding of how dynamic, unique and operationally demanding the shipping industry is."

LNG bunker sales in Singapore are expected to jump significantly this year. Last month FueLNG carried out the first LNG bunkering of a large containership in the city-state.