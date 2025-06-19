Strait of Hormuz Maritime Traffic Steady Despite Rising Regional Tensions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GPS interference in the region remains high(red). Image Credit: JMIC/ GPSJAM

The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) has confirmed that vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz remain stable, dismissing media speculation over a possible blockade amid escalating regional tensions.

While the JMIC continues to maintain an elevated maritime threat level in the region, it does not currently assess the likelihood of a blockade scenario, the agency said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

"Researching historical averages of transit through the Strait of Hormuz, JMIC assesses that the flow of commercial traffic continues to flow while maintaining monthly averages, it said.

"Media narratives on a potential blockade of the SoH [Strait of Hormuz] continue to cause concern."

Between June 12 and 17, an average of 116 vessels of 1,000 GT and above transited the Strait of Hormuz per day, including 114 on June 17 and 118 on June 16, compared with a June 2024 average of 114 vessels per day, the agency notes.

The agency noted that it has not received reports of any Iranian harassment of ships in the region so far, but has observed increased instances of GPS interference affecting vessels operating in the area.

"JMIC continues to receive reports of excessive electronic interference stemming from the vicinity of Port of Bandar Abbas, in the SoH and several other areas in the Arabian Gulf," it said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with about a fifth of global oil trade passing through its waters, according to EIA. Any disruption to safe navigation in the area could pose significant risks to global energy flows and maritime security.