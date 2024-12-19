BUNKER JOBS: Wilhelmsen Ships Service Seeks Energy Product Manager in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wilhelmsen Ships Service is seeking to hire an energy product manager in Shanghai.

The company is looking for candidates with and educational background in chemical engineering and two to seven years of product management experience, preferably in the maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the product lifecycle of our existing Fuel treatments and/or Fuel Oil Test Kit solution, including developing new products, services, digital products, and market strategies, and keeping the portfolio up-to-date with phase-outs, re-vamps, facelifts, etc.

Independently manage projects according to New Product Development (NPD) process for the development of new Fuel Treatments and/or Test kits for conventional and transition fuels.

Manage all supplier relationships from a technical standpoint

With support of other functions, develop new suppliers and partners to support the growth of the energy solutions offering.

Own and manage the product pipeline and pipeline management to identify and address product needs and opportunities for the future.

Monitor the competitive landscape including new fuels, protect and build market share, and manage the product brand and price position together with other functions.

Provide thought leadership; Present and promote products and services at conferences, customer events, and exhibitions to position Wilhelmsen Ships Service as a market leader technically and commercially.

Be a role model by having a 'can do' forward-leaning attitude, especially towards cross-functional collaboration.

Support the development of products, services, and digital solutions that cut across different solutions.

Develop inventory policies for the portfolio and review and monitor logistics cost, inventory turnover, availability, lead times, and service levels in close collaboration with the Category Demand Planner.

Support in defining technical, operational, and user requirements for the digital and technical teams to modernize solution offering, customer services' effectiveness, and customer journey.

