Asia/Pacific News
MPA Suspends Another Bunker Craft Operator's Licence
Thursday June 27, 2019
Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has suspended Inter-Pacific
Petroleum Pte Ltd's bunker craft operator licence effective today.
The move follows what MPA says "an enforcement check on a bunker tanker" operated by the supplier, but did not go into detail on the matter.
This is the second time in recent months MPA has taken such action against a bunker craft operator, with Southernpec receiving a suspension in April before ultimately being forced out of the market last month after tampering with MFMs.
Inter-Pacific, who also holds a bunker supplier licence for the port, was placed 26th on MPAs list of bunker suppliers ranked by volume for 2018.