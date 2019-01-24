Maersk Oil, Chemoil Biggest Movers as Ocean Bunkering Crowned Singapore's Biggest Bunker Supplier for 2018

Thursday January 24, 2019

Ocean Bunkering Services (PTE) Ltd, the bunkering arm of the Hin Leong Group, has taken the title of biggest bunker supplier by volume for 2018, according to the latest data released today by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The supplier was ranked just 31st in 2016 and 8th last year.

Petrochina stays in the number two spot in the world's biggest bunkering port for a second year, having been ranked 12th in 2016.

Sentek, ranked top in 2017 and second in 2016, slips to third place.

Equatorial continued their steady rise uptake rankings, this year placed 4th, up from 5th last year and 7th in 2016, while Shell rounded out the top five after slipping back from 4th last year.

Maersk Oil Trading (MOT) made the largest positive move, gaining 18 places to become the 9th largest supplier for 2018, having ranked 27th last year.

Sinanju is another supplier making a notable climb up the rankings. Ranked 43rd in 2016 and 28th last year, for 2018 the firm climbed 15 places to 13th.

Chemoil, now operating under Glencore Singapore PTE Ltd, after being ranked as the top supplier for 2015 and 2016 and 3rd for 2017, this year has the dubious honour of being the biggest negative mover by sinking 18 places to 21st.

Another former powerhouse making its way down the list this year is BP. After dominating Singpaore with 11 straight years at the top through 2014, the supplier slipped to 2nd in 2015, 5th in 2016, 7th in 2017, and now down to 10th for 2018.

Brightoil, despite its troubles late in the year including its entire six-strong fleet of bunker tankers being placed under arrest in November, ranked 28th having been placed 17th in 2017.

Bomin (ranked 15th in 2017) and Aegean (ranked 20th in 2017) were among the big names not on this year's list having decided to exit the Singapore market in 2018.

Singapore is by far the world's biggest bunker market by volume, seeing sales of almost 50 million mt of product in 2018. There are currently 51 licenced bunker suppliers operating in the port.

MPA's full list of bunker suppliers, along with their 2018 and 2017 ranking plus change vs 2017, is as follows:

SUPPLIER 2018   
RANK   		 2017   
RANK   		 CHANGE   '17 » '18
OCEAN BUNKERING SERVICES (PTE) LTD 1 8 7
PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD 2 2 0
SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD 3 1 -2
EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD      4 5 1
SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD 5 4 -1
TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD 6 10 4
EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 7 6 -1
TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD 8 13 5
MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD 9 27 18
BP SINGAPORE PTE LIMITED 10 7 -3
CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD 11 12 1
GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 12 14 2
SINANJU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 13 28 15
GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD 14 9 -5
SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD 15 16 1
COSTANK (S) PTE LTD 16 11 -5
HONG LAM MARINE PTE LTD 17 18 1
FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 18 25 7
SEVEN SEAS OIL TRADING PTE LTD 19 22 3
HIN LEONG MARINE INTERNATIONAL (PTE) LTD 20 32 12
GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE.LTD. (Previously under CHEMOIL INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD) 21 3 -18
PACIFIC BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD 22 21 -1
MATRIX MARINE FUELS PTE LTD 23 26 3
WIRED BUNKERING PTE LTD 24 23 -1
SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 25 30 5
INTER-PACIFIC PETROLEUM PTE LTD 26 19 -7
ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD 27 31 4
BRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD 28 17 -11
BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD 29 24 -5
SOUTHERNPEC (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD 30 34 4
CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 31 33 2
CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD 32 38 6
MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD 33 36 3
PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD 34 44 10
GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD 35 35 0
SIRIUS MARINE PL 36 29 -7
IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD 37 37 0
GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD 38 39 1
HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD 39 42 3
TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD 40 46 6
PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD 41 49 8
KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 42 45 3
VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 43 43 0
CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD 44 50 6
EASTPOINT INTERNATIONAL MARKETING PTE LTD 45 47 2
HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD 46 51 5
NSL MARINE FUEL SERVICES PTE.LTD. 47 n/a n/a
SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD 48 53 5
A DOT MARINE PTE LTD 49 54 5
BUNKER B PTE LTD 50 55 5
THE BARREL OIL PTE LTD 51 40 -11

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com