Asia/Pacific News
Maersk Oil, Chemoil Biggest Movers as Ocean Bunkering Crowned Singapore's Biggest Bunker Supplier for 2018
Singapore's top 3 for 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Pixabay
Ocean Bunkering Services (PTE) Ltd, the bunkering arm of the Hin Leong Group, has taken the title of biggest bunker supplier by volume for 2018, according to the latest data released today by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
The supplier was ranked just 31st in 2016 and 8th last year.
Petrochina stays in the number two spot in the world's biggest bunkering port for a second year, having been ranked 12th in 2016.
Sentek, ranked top in 2017 and second in 2016, slips to third place.
Equatorial continued their steady rise uptake rankings, this year placed 4th, up from 5th last year and 7th in 2016, while Shell rounded out the top five after slipping back from 4th last year.
Maersk Oil Trading (MOT) made the largest positive move, gaining 18 places to become the 9th largest supplier for 2018, having ranked 27th last year.
Singapore is by far the world's biggest bunker market by volume, seeing sales of almost 50 million mt of product in 2018
Sinanju is another supplier making a notable climb up the rankings. Ranked 43rd in 2016 and 28th last year, for 2018 the firm climbed 15 places to 13th.
Chemoil, now operating under Glencore Singapore PTE Ltd, after being ranked as the top supplier for 2015 and 2016 and 3rd for 2017, this year has the dubious honour of being the biggest negative mover by sinking 18 places to 21st.
Another former powerhouse making its way down the list this year is BP. After dominating Singpaore with 11 straight years at the top through 2014, the supplier slipped to 2nd in 2015, 5th in 2016, 7th in 2017, and now down to 10th for 2018.
Brightoil, despite its troubles late in the year including its entire six-strong fleet of bunker tankers being placed under arrest in November, ranked 28th having been placed 17th in 2017.
Bomin (ranked 15th in 2017) and Aegean (ranked 20th in 2017) were among the big names not on this year's list having decided to exit the Singapore market in 2018.
Singapore is by far the world's biggest bunker market by volume, seeing sales of almost 50 million mt of product in 2018. There are currently 51 licenced bunker suppliers operating in the port.
MPA's full list of bunker suppliers, along with their 2018 and 2017 ranking plus change vs 2017, is as follows:
|SUPPLIER
|
2018
RANK
|
2017
RANK
|CHANGE '17 » '18
|OCEAN BUNKERING SERVICES (PTE) LTD
|1
|8
|7
|PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD
|2
|2
|0
|SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD
|3
|1
|-2
|EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD
|4
|5
|1
|SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD
|5
|4
|-1
|TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD
|6
|10
|4
|EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
|7
|6
|-1
|TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|8
|13
|5
|MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|9
|27
|18
|BP SINGAPORE PTE LIMITED
|10
|7
|-3
|CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD
|11
|12
|1
|GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
|12
|14
|2
|SINANJU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
|13
|28
|15
|GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD
|14
|9
|-5
|SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
|15
|16
|1
|COSTANK (S) PTE LTD
|16
|11
|-5
|HONG LAM MARINE PTE LTD
|17
|18
|1
|FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
|18
|25
|7
|SEVEN SEAS OIL TRADING PTE LTD
|19
|22
|3
|HIN LEONG MARINE INTERNATIONAL (PTE) LTD
|20
|32
|12
|GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE.LTD. (Previously under CHEMOIL INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD)
|21
|3
|-18
|PACIFIC BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD
|22
|21
|-1
|MATRIX MARINE FUELS PTE LTD
|23
|26
|3
|WIRED BUNKERING PTE LTD
|24
|23
|-1
|SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
|25
|30
|5
|INTER-PACIFIC PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|26
|19
|-7
|ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD
|27
|31
|4
|BRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
|28
|17
|-11
|BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|29
|24
|-5
|SOUTHERNPEC (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
|30
|34
|4
|CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
|31
|33
|2
|CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|32
|38
|6
|MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD
|33
|36
|3
|PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD
|34
|44
|10
|GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD
|35
|35
|0
|SIRIUS MARINE PL
|36
|29
|-7
|IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD
|37
|37
|0
|GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD
|38
|39
|1
|HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD
|39
|42
|3
|TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD
|40
|46
|6
|PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD
|41
|49
|8
|KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
|42
|45
|3
|VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
|43
|43
|0
|CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD
|44
|50
|6
|EASTPOINT INTERNATIONAL MARKETING PTE LTD
|45
|47
|2
|HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
|46
|51
|5
|NSL MARINE FUEL SERVICES PTE.LTD.
|47
|n/a
|n/a
|SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD
|48
|53
|5
|A DOT MARINE PTE LTD
|49
|54
|5
|BUNKER B PTE LTD
|50
|55
|5
|THE BARREL OIL PTE LTD
|51
|40
|-11