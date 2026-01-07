MOL Presses Ahead with Decarbonisation Plans Despite IMO NZF Delay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Takeshi Hashimoto is the President and CEO of MOL. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has affirmed that it remains committed to decarbonising its fleet over the long term, despite delays in the adoption of the IMO Net Zero Framework (NZF).

The postponement of the IMO NZF could slow the timing and scale of some decarbonisation investments, but work will continue, Takeshi Hashimoto, President and CEO of MOL, said in a New Year message to employees on Monday.

Hashimoto explained that MOL remains dedicated to its environmental strategy, focusing on transitioning to cleaner marine fuels and introducing energy-saving technologies.

"While we may need to slow down the timing and scale of investments, we will continue to steadily advance our environmental strategy with a long-term perspective, including the transition to clean energy and the introduction of energy-saving technologies," he said.

Hashimoto warned that climate change is an irreversible global trend that needs to be addressed.