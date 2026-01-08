Bureau Veritas and Straits Join Forces to Scale Bio-LNG Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Straits Bio-LNG Pte is developing a biomethane liquefaction and storage facility in Malaysia. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas Malaysia has signed an agreement with Singapore-based Straits Bio-LNG Pte Ltd to work together on producing bio-LNG that meets ISCC EU certification standards.

The two companies will focus on developing a bio-methane liquefaction facility while ensuring sustainability and regulatory compliance, Bureau Veritas said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

They will also work to put systems in place to meet ISCC EU requirements across Straits Bio-LNG’s supply chain and support higher sustainability and certification standards in the market.

Straits Bio-LNG was established in July 2024 to build and operate a biomethane liquefaction, storage and export terminal in Muar, Malaysia. The project is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027 and targets shipping demand.

Biomethane, when liquefied (known as bio-LNG), has similar properties to fossil LNG and can be used in existing LNG-fuelled vessels.