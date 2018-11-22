Brightoil's Entire Singapore Bunker Tanker Fleet Placed Under Arrest

Six vessels arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Brightoil's entire Singapore-based bunker tanker fleet has been placed under arrest, the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore shows.

The six-strong fleet was detained at various times Wednesday evening, the first at 6:20pm and the sixth at 11:50pm local time

The vessels in questions are: Brightoil 639 (7,000 dwt), Brightoil 688 (7,000 dwt), Brightoil 666 (7,000 dwt), Brightoil 319 (4,100 dwt), Brightoil 326 (4,100 dwt), Brightoil 329 (4,100 dwt).

While there has been no immediate comment from Brightoil on the development, the move follows action taken by Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, the law firm that earlier this month published notice of a winding up order against Brightoil's Singapore operation on behalf of Vietnam-based trader Petrolimex.