Bunker Spill Reported in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 5 mt of fuel was spilled during the bunkering of the Bahamas-flagged bulker Ines Corrado by a licensed delivery vessel off Changi on Monday evening. Image Credit: MPA

An oil spill was reported during a bunkering operation in Singapore on Monday.

About 5 mt of fuel was spilled during the bunkering of the Bahamas-flagged bulker Ines Corrado by a licensed delivery vessel off Changi on Monday evening, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

"The incident was reported to occur at about 5.40pm on 28 October and the bunkering operations ceased immediately," the MPA said.

"MPA craft arrived at about 5.50pm and sprayed dispersants.

"Relevant government agencies have been alerted to keep a lookout for any oil sighting along the shores."

As of 8 AM local time on Tuesday, no oil has been sighted nearby or at shore.

"As a precautionary measure, a Current Buster has been deployed off Changi to recover oil on water, if sighted," the MPA said.

"The Malaysian authorities have been alerted to keep a lookout for oil sightings.

"MPA will be investigating the incident."