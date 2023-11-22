Sing Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Farhaan Dollah / LinkedIn

Global commodity trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new junior bunker trader in Singapore.

Farhaan Dollah has joined the company as a junior bunker trader in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Dolllah had previously worked for Sirius Marine Pte Ltd from November 2010 to September of this year, serving most recently as a marine operations manager.

Sing Fuels was founded in 2012 and has offices in Singapore, Dubai, Greece, the UK and the US. The company trades marine fuels and lubricants worldwide, as well as trading base oils, refined products cargoes and providing risk-management services.