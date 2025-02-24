HMM Boxship Conducts SIMOPS LNG Bunkering in Busan for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG-fuelled container ship bunkered about 2,400 mt of LNG at the South Korean port of Busan. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean shipping firm HMM container vessel has completed its first LNG bunkering at the South Korean port of Busan.

The HMM Sky received 2,400 mt of LNG while conducting simultaneous operations at the port, HMM said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The LNG stem was delivered using the LNG bunkering vessel Blue Whale.

The 7,700 TEU capacity container vessel built by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction was delivered last year.

“This achievement enhances operational efficiency and supports the transition to low-carbon fuels, contributing to more sustainable shipping practices,” HMM said.

As of now, the global LNG-fuelled fleet consists of 657 vessels, including about 150 container ships, according to data from classification society DNV.