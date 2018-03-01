Japan "Growing in Importance" for LNG Bunkering

SEA/LNG has added two new members from Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) advocacy group SEA\LNG today singled out Japan as a "growing area of importance" for LNG-fuelled shipping and bunkering.

The comments came alongside an announcement it has added two new Japan-based members, "K" LINE Group and Uyeno Group of Companies (Uyeno Group).

They join fellow Japanese members Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP), Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co., NYK Line, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Sumitomo Corporation.

Satoshi Kanamori, general manager of liquefied gas new business group at "K" LINE said the company expects "long-term global demand for LNG to grow."

"Working with SEA\LNG, we hope to collaborate with organisations from across the LNG value chain to improve bunkering infrastructure and stimulate demand for LNG across the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond."

Kazutoshi Takao, executive managing officer, Uyeno Group, meanwhile, said the company was diversifying its business "as attitudes and regulations surrounding the marine and energy sectors transform with the times."

After a period of relatively lacklustre interest, advocates are tipping 2018 to be an important year for the adoption of LNG bunkers.