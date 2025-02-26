TotalEnergies Complete First Asia Pacific Cruise Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TotalEnergies claims to have completed the first Asia Pacific LNG bunkering of a cruise ship at the Singapore Cruise Centre. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

On Tuesday, TotalEnergies, in collaboration with V Ships, Mitsui OSK, and partners, supplied LNG to Silversea's Silver Nova cruise ship at the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC).

The LNG stem was delivered to Silver Nova by the LNG bunkering vessel Brassavola, which is managed by V Ships and owned by Mitsui, TotalEnergies said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The LNG bunkering was conducted after months of preparations and coordination with multiple stakeholders, ensuring that passenger movements and ship operations proceeded smoothly throughout the process.

"As this is the first LNG bunkering for passenger cruise ships in Singapore, we needed to ensure that we were operationally ready for it, Jacqueline Tan, CEO of SCC, said.

"This successful operation will pave the way for other LNG-powered cruise vessels to bunker at our HarbourFront Terminal."

This LNG bunkering operation at SCC expands Singapore's existing LNG bunkering services, which have been available for harbour craft and commercial vessels since 2016.