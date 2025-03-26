HMM First Methanol-Fuelled Boxship to Bunker Bio-Methanol in Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HMM expects to operate nine methanol-fuelled boxships in 2026. Image Credit: HMM

South Korea’s container line HMM has taken delivery of the first 9,000 TEU methanol-powered container ship HMM Green from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

It will bunker bio-methanol at the port of Shanghai, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

In February 2023, HMM ordered a total of nine methanol-powered boxships - seven from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and two from HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.

With HMM Green now delivered, the remaining eight vessels are scheduled for delivery by next year.

By running on bio-methanol, HMM Green is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 65% compared to conventional marine fuels.

HMM has not disclosed the supplier of the bio-methanol that HMM Green will bunker in Shanghai.

The vessel will operate on HMM’s Far East–India–Mediterranean service.

“This new vessel delivery is expected to accelerate HMM’s goal of achieving ‘Net-Zero by 2045. To enhance our competitiveness, we will continue to explore and adopt various fuel options,” an HMM official said.