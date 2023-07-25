Ammonia, Green Methanol Focus for Eastern Pacific, China Power Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Firms team up on renewables. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping and China Power International Development are to work together to develop renewable marine fuels, the companies have said.

The two firms will co-operate "to advance the development and adoption of energy solution for the maritime industry including ammonia and green methanol", according to a statement from EPS.

The framework agreement linking the two companies "will lay the groundwork for expanding joint efforts towards market development to promote the adoption of sustainable energy solutions", said EPS commercial director Tay Gak Yong.

"EPS looks forward to working with China Power to develop mutually synergistic solutions that will ultimately benefit the entire maritime industry," the executive added.