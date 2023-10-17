BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Head of Singapore Alternative Fuels Origination

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a regional head of alternative fuels origination in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping and in-depth knowledge of the technical aspects of bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify and prioritize prospective LNG & Alternative Fuels bunkering opportunities globally.

Continually monitoring, using all sources available, the existing and on order LNG & Alternative Fuels fuelled fleet and LNG & Alternative Fuels bunker vessels fleet. Based on business analysis and rationale, produce lists of shipowners to contact and offer Peninsula's LNG & Alternative Fuels supply service.

Constant use of tools like MINT to identify and track business opportunities and our competitors' LNG & Alternative Fuels bunkering businesses.

Build, manage relationship and account plan with key LNG bunkering customers, which may include having direct conversations with certain customers, individually or along with the customer's trader.

Participate where required in commercial presentations to customers.

Support and strengthen traders' activity in Peninsula's LNG & Alternative Fuels bunker marketing, and proactively follow-up where applicable.

Develop and prepare high value presentations on LNG, alternative fuels, and carbon management for variety of audiences

Follow and keep information updated on all new trends in alternative fuels and potential green hydrogen, green methanol, and green ammonia projects within proximity of relevant ports where Peninsula is physically present.

Follow and keep information updated on existing and new regulations that could have any impact on Peninsula's existing or future business (e.g. Fit for 55, MEPC76, carbon emissions, etc)

Follow and keep information updated on carbon management trends within the bunkering industry.

Identify, suggest contracting and subsequently manage worldwide natural gas and LNG prices and news information resource. Incorporate them within Peninsula's reporting systems where possible/applicable and facilitate access to traders and anyone else interested in Peninsula to the data.

Coordinate with existing CRM system adaptation to include LNG and new fuels, and responsibility for keeping it up to date (direct system input and through customer traders).

Responsible for arranging and preparing content as required for regular reporting meetings and any other ad hoc meetings.

For more information, click here.