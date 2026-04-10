Malaysian Bunker Firm PSP Energy Joins Shell Carbon Offset Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PSP Energy offers physical bunker supply in Malaysia. Image Credit: PSP Energy

Malaysian bunkering firm PSP Energy has joined energy firm Shell’s 2026 carbon compensation programme.

The programme allows companies to compensate for emissions linked to fuel use, it said in a press release published on Wednesday.

Shell calculates emissions and retires carbon credits from its global portfolio of nature-based projects, issuing certificates as proof.

PSP Energy said the move supports efforts to manage emissions in sectors where diesel remains necessary, including marine and transport.

The company previously joined the scheme, with 729 carbon credits retired for its 2023 fuel use.

“As an organisation operating within essential fuel and marine-related sectors, PSP Energy acknowledges that decarbonisation is a gradual process requiring practical and scalable solutions, One Chee Send, Group Managing Director of PSP Energy, said.

“Participation in Shell's Carbon Compensation Programme enables the Company to take a measured and responsible approach in addressing unavoidable emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and continuing to meet customer needs.”

PSP Energy offers physical bunker supply across Malaysia and operates a fleet of three bunkering vessels, according to the firm’s website.