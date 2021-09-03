Malaysian Shipping Executive Sets Up LNG Bunker Barge Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia may be able to take a bigger share of the LNG bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysian shipping executive Ahmad Sufian Abdul Rashid has set up a new firm managing LNG bunker barges.

Rashid, formerly chairman of Malaysian Bulk Carriers, has set up LNG Marine Sdn Bhd to take advantage of growing demand for LNG as a bunker fuel, local news provider The Star reported on Friday.

"LNG Marine, which was set up by experienced engineers including our chief executive officer Zahar Mohd Hashim Zainuddin, would focus on designing, building, operating and co-own bunkering vessels to meet the demand," the news organisation cited Rashid as saying.

The firm is already in discussions with LNG bunker suppliers including Pavilion Energy, Total and FueLNG.