MPA Launches Pilot Trial for Electric Harbour Craft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has launched a trial of electric harbour craft.

A charging point at the Marina South Pier will be arranged by Pyxis Energy Pte Ltd, Pyxis Maritime Pte Ltd, and SP Mobility Pte Ltd, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The partnership has deployed a 150 kW charger that can charge 500 kW of battery capacity in about three hours, enabling an operating range of about 50 nautical miles.

"Public-private partnership is key to promote wider adoption of e-HC in Singapore, including working together to improve the e-HC vessel and battery designs, support development of the technical standard, lower financing barriers, and building the charging infrastructure to give confidence to users and encourage wider adoption," Capt M Segar, assistant chief executive for operations at the MPA, said in the statement.