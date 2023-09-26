ZAK Bunkers Adds VLSFO to Supply Offering in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

National Refinery Ltd in Pakistan recently announced that it would be adding VLSFO to its range of refined products following a change in its crude intake. File Image / Pixabay

ZAK Bunkers is the latest physical bunker supplier in Pakistan to add VLSFO to its supply offering after the local refiner added it to its production slate.

The firm is now able to offer VLSFO, very low sulfur MGO and marine lubricants at Karachi and Port Bin Qasim, a ZAK Bunkers representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

"Our VLSFO and VLSMGO is sourced from the National Oil Refinery, which operates under strict adherence to international regulations," the company representative said.

"This ensures the quality and compliance of our VLSFO with global maritime standards, contributing to safer and environmentally friendly shipping operations in the region."

National Refinery Ltd in Pakistan recently announced that it would be adding VLSFO to its range of refined products following a change in its crude intake and production processes. Local suppliers have started to add the low-sulfur fuel to their supply offering as a result.

"VLSFO was not available in Pakistan since long time but now its sufficient availability will put an impact on markets and will allow vessel owners, charters to lift VLSFO for their vessels at competitive prices," the ZAK Bunkers representative said.