BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker market and fluent English. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker market and fluent English, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Handle daily enquires and follow-up orders in a professional manner

Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System

Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally

Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship

Maintain good relationships with existing customers

To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities

They must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers

Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information, click here.

To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com.