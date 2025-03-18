BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 18, 2025

Marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker market and fluent English, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

  • Handle daily enquires and follow-up orders in a professional manner
  • Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System
  • Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
  • Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship
  • Maintain good relationships with existing customers
  • To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities
  • They must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers
  • Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested

For more information, click here.

To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com.

