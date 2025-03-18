Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Tuesday March 18, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker market and fluent English. Image Credit: Banle Energy
Marine fuels firm Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker market and fluent English, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.
The role comes with the following responsibilities:
- Handle daily enquires and follow-up orders in a professional manner
- Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System
- Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
- Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship
- Maintain good relationships with existing customers
- To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities
- They must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers
- Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested
For more information, click here.
To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com.